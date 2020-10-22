CARMEL RICKARD: Sadc’s new tribunal lacks clout
Sadc’s new tribunal lacks the clout of its predecessor, but it’s heartening to see it set right some injustices arising from the disbanding of that body
22 October 2020 - 05:00
There have been some ironic new twists in what must be the region’s most disappointing politico-legal tale: the fate of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Tribunal.
Based in Windhoek, the tribunal delivered several astounding judgments, including a clutch of incisive decisions against the Zimbabwean government’s confiscation of land.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now