CARMEL RICKARD: Sadc's new tribunal lacks clout

There have been some ironic new twists in what must be the region’s most disappointing politico-legal tale: the fate of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Tribunal.

Based in Windhoek, the tribunal delivered several astounding judgments, including a clutch of incisive decisions against the Zimbabwean government’s confiscation of land.