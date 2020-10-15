CARMEL RICKARD: Sex and justice in UK courts
The UK courts regularly hear claims for asylum from those persecuted for their sexual orientation. An SA woman’s case is among the most recent
15 October 2020 - 05:00
In 2013, Ugandan asylum-seeker "PN" tried to persuade the courts in the UK that, because she is a lesbian, it would put her life in danger if she were sent back to her home country. When that argument failed, she was "returned" to Uganda.
Then, 15 months ago, a court in the UK found that PN’s return had been unlawful, and ordered that she be brought back to the UK.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now