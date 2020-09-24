CARMEL RICKARD: Judges must speak out against injustice
It’s concerning when judges stay silent in the face of horrific crimes, limiting their response to a mechanical interpretation of the law
24 September 2020 - 05:00
Years of reading judgments from a number of African countries have left me with many questions. Few have troubled me more, though, than the differing approach by the judiciary to this issue: whether a judge’s voice should ever be heard on any matter other than the legalities of the case being considered.
I regularly read through scores of decisions delivered by appeal judges. The criminal cases are about as horrific as it is possible to imagine. But so often the judge or judges involved say not one word about the despicable nature of the crime that was committed. It is as though they see their work as a mechanical measuring of the proven facts against the standards of the law, and that their duty ends once that decision is made.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now