CARMEL RICKARD: Courts and Covid-19
Judges around the world are finding ways to ensure that the administration of justice is not hampered by the coronavirus pandemic
30 April 2020 - 05:00
Of all the excuses I’ve read for why a case shouldn’t be heard remotely during these times of restricted social interaction, the worst has to be that the lawyer concerned didn’t have the skills needed, or the time to acquire them.
"That is not good enough," the judge concerned retorted. Lawyers have to "act quickly" to get themselves up to speed. "They need to practise Skype … this is not difficult technology."
