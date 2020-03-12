CARMEL RICKARD: Lawyers turn up the heat on climate issues
Lawyers and courts are playing an increasingly important role in ensuring accountability in the climate crisis
12 March 2020 - 05:00
Internationally, lawyers and courts are playing a role in helping contain climate change in ways that would have been unthinkable a decade ago.
Four examples make the point.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now