Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Equatorial Guinea’s playboy to pay up? Equatorial Guinea’s first son (and second vice-president) has challenged his conviction for corruption by a French court, citing diplomatic immunity BL PREMIUM

Anyone keen to see those responsible for corruption punished — whoever and wherever they might be — may find the next few weeks frustrating.

At the end of February, after hearing argument, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) reserved its decision on a matter that will have great import regarding diplomatic immunity from prosecution, and the impunity of the rich and powerful when it comes to money laundering and corruption.