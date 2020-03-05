CARMEL RICKARD: Equatorial Guinea’s playboy to pay up?
Equatorial Guinea’s first son (and second vice-president) has challenged his conviction for corruption by a French court, citing diplomatic immunity
05 March 2020 - 05:00
Anyone keen to see those responsible for corruption punished — whoever and wherever they might be — may find the next few weeks frustrating.
At the end of February, after hearing argument, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) reserved its decision on a matter that will have great import regarding diplomatic immunity from prosecution, and the impunity of the rich and powerful when it comes to money laundering and corruption.
