Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Tax on flower exporters nipped in the bud Kenya’s high court has halted the Meru county government’s attempts to impose an additional tax on flower exporters BL PREMIUM

Imagine a "flower power" fight so bitter it ends in court. Where in the world would this dispute be set, and what might have driven the parties to litigation?

The first answer — Kenya — turns out to be quite the most logical African jurisdiction, given the strength of that country’s floricultural sector.