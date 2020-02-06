CARMEL RICKARD: No royal treatment for Bahraini prince in UK
A victim of the Bahraini authorities is hoping to have the country’s ‘prince of torture’ barred from the UK in a case that echoes the Omar al-Bashir matter
06 February 2020 - 05:00
Few readers will have forgotten the 2015 visit to SA by Omar al-Bashir, the then president of Sudan. Wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, Bashir brazenly flew to Joburg for an AU summit.
SA human rights organisations, mindful of the international warrants out for Bashir’s arrest, brought urgent court action to prevent him from leaving the country.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now