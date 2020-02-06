Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: No royal treatment for Bahraini prince in UK A victim of the Bahraini authorities is hoping to have the country’s ‘prince of torture’ barred from the UK in a case that echoes the Omar al-Bashir matter BL PREMIUM

Few readers will have forgotten the 2015 visit to SA by Omar al-Bashir, the then president of Sudan. Wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, Bashir brazenly flew to Joburg for an AU summit.

SA human rights organisations, mindful of the international warrants out for Bashir’s arrest, brought urgent court action to prevent him from leaving the country.