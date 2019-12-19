Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Natural justice denied A Nigerian judge’s frustration with Shell’s legal tactics in the Ogoniland oil spill case leads to a poor ruling that will not be enforced in the UK BL PREMIUM

If a "Stalingrad" strategy works for individuals like former president Jacob Zuma, would it work for a major company like Shell, sued for damages related to an oil spill in Nigeria?

Perhaps so, particularly if the judge hearing the dispute eventually loses his cool and, faced with the company’s tactics, makes some poor decisions.