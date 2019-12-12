Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Ghana guns for tax dodgers and loses A law in Ghana requiring citizens to have a taxpayer identification number before they can launch court action is ruled unconstitutional BL PREMIUM

Ghana is determined that people should pay their tax dues. So determined in fact, that a taxpayer identification number (TIN) is needed for almost every kind of business transaction.

A TIN must even be produced to launch court action. Or at least this has been the case since 2016 under the Revenue Administration Act.