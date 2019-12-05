Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Securing SA’s airlines Freight documentation is a crucial part of airline safety – a lapse in control could have devastating consequences BL PREMIUM

A number of scare stories related to safety that circulated during the recent SAA strike were conclusively dismissed by the airline’s officials. But what about the safety of passengers using other airlines?

A recent labour court judgment offers insight into this question. It involves the case of BidAir Services against the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) and Paulus Sibanyoni.