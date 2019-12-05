CARMEL RICKARD: Securing SA’s airlines
Freight documentation is a crucial part of airline safety – a lapse in control could have devastating consequences
05 December 2019 - 05:00
A number of scare stories related to safety that circulated during the recent SAA strike were conclusively dismissed by the airline’s officials. But what about the safety of passengers using other airlines?
A recent labour court judgment offers insight into this question. It involves the case of BidAir Services against the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) and Paulus Sibanyoni.
