CARMEL RICKARD: Hong Kong court's face mask ruling irks Beijing Hong Kong's high court has ruled that a ban on protesters wearing face masks is unconstitutional, eliciting the ire of China

Hong Kong’s high court ruled last week that a controversial ban on wearing face masks was is unconstitutional. Immediately afterwards, China condemned the court for even considering the matter.

Together, they the events illustrate exactly the point protesters have been making since they began their a series of non-stop demonstrations began in March this year for the last months.