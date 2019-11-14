Opinion / In Good Faith TRADE-OFFS CARMEL RICKARD: UK set to introduce stringent ivory trade law BL PREMIUM

As African states dither over what to do with ivory stockpiles and trading in ivory, the UK is set to introduce what is probably the strictest ivory trade law yet.

The law — which will take effect early in 2020 — aims to strengthen the protection of African and Asian elephants by banning all ivory sales.