CARMEL RICKARD: Managing antisocial social media
Lawyers, a UK tribunal has ruled, may be disciplined for offensive social media posts that diminish trust in the legal profession
31 October 2019 - 05:00
A finding by the UK’s legal disciplinary tribunal in October carries a warning that lawyers, like anyone else, need to be careful about what they say on social media.
Martin Diggins, an "unregistered barrister", was angry about an open letter. Headed "Decolonising the English faculty", the letter followed a meeting among students at Cambridge University about the need for "the faculty to decolonise its reading lists and incorporate postcolonial thought" in its curriculum.
