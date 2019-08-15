Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Weak link in online law? Does posting a hyperlink to a court judgment constitute publication of the ruling? A UK court says not – unless the ruling expressly prohibits this BL PREMIUM

If a court bars the publication of certain material on social media, would posting a hyperlink to that same material constitute "publication"? The question has arisen in the UK courts via a long-running and distressing family dispute case.

The Medway local authority in Kent had removed two children from their mother, Sara Root. A court order also limited her contact with the children, whom she has not seen since 2010.