CARMEL RICKARD: Not beyond the law Successful contempt orders seem to be less rare than they once were, if two recent judgments are anything to go by

Just as courts are handing down more decisions finding public servants to be personally liable for part of their legal costs, so too are successful contempt orders — across a variety of issues — becoming less rare.

This week I found two interesting applications for contempt. One, from Pretoria, concerns a couple in a messy divorce.