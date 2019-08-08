CARMEL RICKARD: Not beyond the law
Successful contempt orders seem to be less rare than they once were, if two recent judgments are anything to go by
08 August 2019 - 05:00
Just as courts are handing down more decisions finding public servants to be personally liable for part of their legal costs, so too are successful contempt orders — across a variety of issues — becoming less rare.
This week I found two interesting applications for contempt. One, from Pretoria, concerns a couple in a messy divorce.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.