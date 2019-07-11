Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Zim court dismisses gold-digger claim A Zimbabwean businessperson has received short shrift from the country’s supreme court for dishonestly asserting entitlement to five mining claims BL PREMIUM

Even if Zimbabwe seems, to its neighbours, to be a country in which lies, corruption and self-help flourish with impunity, its courts sometimes blaze with indignation at such behaviour.