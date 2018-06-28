Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Bitter blow to employers

Employers in Zimbabwe who dismissed staff with three months’ notice after a court ruling were caught badly offside because of new retrospective law

BL PREMIUM
28 June 2018 - 11:12 Carmel Rickard

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.