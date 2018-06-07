CARMEL RICKARD: Mbulelo Mtati — a bad case of injustice

At last Mtati realised nothing further could be achieved by trying to get the Bacelas to change their minds. Presumably advised by his own attorneys, he then tried to sue Whitesides for the R50,000 he had lost, on the grounds that the firm had acted negligently, not in the professional way he expected.

The matter went to the magistrate’s court where Whitesides, apart from disputing how the full amount came to be paid over to the Bacelas in the first place, claimed Mtati’s claim had prescribed.

The magistrate agreed and threw out the claim. Mtati took the matter on appeal and now three high court judges have given their decision: indeed, the claim has prescribed, they said. If he was going to claim against Whitesides, he should have brought the claim within the allowed three-year per-iod from the time he had the facts on which he could base his claim.

In the view of the courts and Whitesides, that was May 2012 at the latest "when it became clear that the money allegedly transferred to the sellers would and could not be recovered from them".

A drawn-out ordeal

It is not hard to understand the delay. Unable to accept losing both the house and the money, Mtati cast around for a resolution, trying everything he could think of. He raised extra money from a loan in the hope that if he paid off their bond the sellers would sign the papers. Each time that Whitesides talked to the sellers he would have prayed that the Bacelas would agree to return his money or sign the papers to transfer the property to his name.

And then, unbelievably, the already cruel story gets worse: the judges awarded costs against Mtati.

Can you imagine his bewilderment? He has paid for the house in full, yet the seller refuses to let him have it. Not only have the lawyers at the centre of the wrangle been let off the hook, but he must now also pay their legal costs.

The case has shaken me. In future, when I hear of people taking to the streets rather than "going the legal route", I shall remember Mtati.