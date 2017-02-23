CARMEL RICKARD: Ewe must be kidding
Value of colour-variant antelopes leads to dispute between game farmer and auctioneer — and dramatically different versions of what led to their fallout
23 February 2017 - 06:26 AM
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.