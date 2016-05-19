In Good Faith: Nice try, Port Elizabeth

JUST when ratepayers might have begun to think municipal powers were above challenge despite increasingly high charges for not very good service, along comes news of successful court action delineating some commonsense boundaries for a municipality that was over-reaching itself.

The litigation in this case was brought by Amber Mountain Investments. This company wanted to sell property to Joburg Skyscraper but the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality demanded Amber Mountain first pay well over R2m in rates so a clearance certificate could be issued.

Amber Mountain however claimed this was at least R1m more than was due and went to court for an order that the amount by which the municipality was “unjustly enriched” had to be repaid.

The problem was that the municipality’s financial year runs from July 1 to June 30, and Nelson Mandela Bay insisted that Amber Mountain pay the full year’s rates even though transfer to Joburg Skyscraper was registered on February 25 2010, roughly halfway through the financial year. After transfer the municipality continued to deny it had to refund Amber Mountain a portion of the rates from the date of transfer until the end of the financial year.

In his decision Judge Phakamisa Tshiki examined the legislation empowering local authorities to levy and collect payments. Municipalities were obliged to collect money payable for rates and taxes and for the provision of municipal services, and had to adopt, maintain and implement a credit control and debt-collection policy along with bylaws that would permit enforcement.

Municipalities were helped in several ways with collecting money due. For example, they had a secure remedy when owners neglected to pay their property-related rates and taxes: the registrar of deeds would refuse to register the transfer of a property except on production of a prescribed certificate.

A municipality could adopt the method it thought best to collect rates from ratepayers and if it decided to recover rates in a single amount annually, then it had to be paid on or before that date.

However, said the judge, he agreed that Amber Mountain was obliged to pay rates on the property only up to the date of transfer to another owner. Once the property was transferred to Joburg Skyscraper on February 25 2010, ownership was no longer in the name of the previous owner, but in that of the new owner, and it “would be unjust for [the municipality] to claim rates from [Amber Mountain] when it was no longer the owner of the property”. Amber Mountain was obliged to pay rates only for property that was registered in its own name, he held.

In this case, the property was legally transferred to Joburg Skyscraper on February 25 2010 and from that date Amber Mountain was “no longer legally obliged to pay rates for the property”. Nelson Mandela Bay had no authority to claim that Amber Mountain had to pay rates for the rest of the financial year after the property was transferred to another owner. There was simply no clause in the Municipal Property Rates Act — or any other law, for that matter — which would “force any person other than the owner of the property to pay rates for that property”.

Therefore, said the judge, the municipality was not entitled to seek payment of rates for the entire year to secure a rates clearance certificate and R1,215,000 of the original R2,281,000 had to be returned to Amber Mountain. Along with the refund, the municipality also had to pay interest from the date the money was originally paid over, plus Amber Mountain’s legal costs.

Perhaps the most extraordinary feature of the case is that it ever got as far as the high court. The answer to the question involved appears perfectly obvious and to my mind the municipality must have been incredibly stupid — or incredibly greedy.