JUSTICE MALALA: Lack of swift action is scary and incomprehensible
Somehow, emergency situations drag on for years
If you go to the Emfuleni local municipality today, it will take you less than 30 minutes to find raw sewage running through some of its streets.
Nothing really works in Emfuleni, the municipality that includes the town of Vereeniging and the iconic townships of Sharpeville and Sebokeng. Not the water, which doesn’t run and led to Rand Water attaching the municipality’s bank accounts to force it to pay a R1.7bn debt. Not the roads, which are potholed and make you feel as if you are driving through a war zone. Not even the cemeteries, where the graves are dug by private contractors while municipal workers watch them and draw a salary. The municipality owes Eskom R8bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.