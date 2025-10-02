JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa is going nowhere — for now
He is in the departure lounge, but he doesn’t have a boarding pass, because there’s no-one in the ANC who can take over from him
02 October 2025 - 05:00
There are new reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is “in the departure lounge” and, under pressure from his ANC colleagues, intends to resign after South Africa hands over the presidency of the G20 to the US in December.
It would not surprise me if the reports were true, but any talk of Ramaphosa’s resignation needs to be put in context: he is always in the departure lounge. What always stops Ramaphosa from leaving is the huge hole the party stares into whenever he prepares to go: candidates for his replacement are underwhelming, to say the least...
