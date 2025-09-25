JUSTICE MALALA: Mkhwanazi reveals broken ANC but rising hope
A police general who embodies the South Africa that could have been exposes the deep rot of misgovernance, corruption and cadre deployment
The most powerful aspect of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the part that makes our leaders break out in a sweat in the middle of the night, is that he represents what the new South Africa could have been. He is the antithesis of what the ANC and South Africa have become. He forces you to ask why South Africa is not a winning nation, why it is in perpetual crisis, and to confront the truth that we have allowed the ANC to misgovern for too long.
Mkhwanazi’s three days on the stand before the Madlanga commission last week showed the people of South Africa what has been stolen from them by ANC incompetence and collusion with the forces of greed and corruption. ..
