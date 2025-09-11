JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC’s jobs catastrophe
Employment started eroding with Jacob Zuma, and job losses have only accelerated since then as the ANC alienates Trump and treats local corporates like pariahs
11 September 2025 - 05:00
The chickens have come home to roost. Fifteen years of poor leadership and boneheaded economic policies have brought South Africa to a jobs crisis.
The only question now is whether our leaders have the humility and wisdom to make swift changes and genuinely and honestly chart a new path. Sadly, a cursory reading of economic and political events since 2009 shows that no such thing will happen...
