HOME AND ABROAD
JUSTICE MALALA: Mouton’s melody amid the cacophony
The Capitec founder’s laudable plan for Curro would not even be necessary if our government had done its duty with basic education
04 September 2025 - 05:00
If you drive through the Pretoria central business district in the morning or afternoon, you come across the first marker of the failure of South Africa’s education system.
That marker will make you think about Capitec founder Jannie Mouton’s R7.2bn buyout offer for listed private schools group Curro and his ambition to pour money into it and open it up to needy, talented children. It will make you weep for public education in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.