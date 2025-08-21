JUSTICE MALALA: Beware, the end of ANC hope is nigh
The ANC’s Zuma-ites will try to oust Ramaphosa as soon as December, when the ANC national general council meets
21 August 2025 - 05:00
If you ever suffered under the delusion that the ANC is coming to save you, I’ve got news. The Jacob Zuma forces of the 2010s who stayed in the ANC after he was ousted in 2018 are back. They are organising for a takeover of the party by the end of 2027 — if not much sooner.
There is danger and opportunity in this. The opportunity is that South Africa can move closer to the next stage of its journey: freeing itself from the corruption and poor governance that has gripped it since 2008. The danger is that it makes for messy and unstable politics in the period ahead...
