JUSTICE MALALA: More handshakes, fewer fists
The ANC and the DA are treating the GNU as a boxing ring when the country is crying out for congeniality, co-operation and collaboration
14 August 2025 - 05:00
What have South Africans done to deserve such consistently poor leadership?
As the country is pummelled by pressing challenges globally and domestically, its leaders are playing chicken with each other. Almost every second week now the two main parties in the GNU intensify their conflict, hoping the other will yield. Meanwhile, punitive tariffs take effect, jobs are wiped out, crime and corruption flourish and the country’s prospects deteriorate further. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.