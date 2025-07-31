JUSTICE MALALA: Someone must stand up for this sitting duck
For months no-one has been able to push back officially against anti-South Africa agendas in Washington — and Ramaphosa is to blame
31 July 2025 - 05:00
It is nearly five months since Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa’s ambassador to the US, was expelled from that country and branded a “race-baiting politician who hates America” by US secretary of state Marco Rubio.
In that time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a special envoy to Washington who reportedly has not been able to visit the country even once or hold any consequential meetings with US officials. This columnist and many others told Ramaphosa this would happen, but does he listen to anyone? No...
