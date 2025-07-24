JUSTICE MALALA: The damage has already been done, Cyril

Too slow: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
So President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally fired the disgraceful Nobuhle Nkabane. We are all supposed to be happy, no?
Nkabane, the former minister of higher education and apparently a “rising star” in the ANC, appointed 20 of her comrades and chommies to the chairs of sector education & training authorities (Setas), lied to parliament about how it was done, lied to the nation, ate during an appearance before a parliamentary committee probing the matter, and told MPs to google the answer to a question they had asked her about how she determined a person’s “credibility”.
The scandal broke in March thanks to wide-awake DA MP Karabo Khakhau, who noticed that in the list of chairs-to-be of the Setas there were ANC heavyweights from Nkabane’s province, KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the son of her former boss Gwede Mantashe, and others close to the minister.
You did not need to be a genius to see the rot seeping from Nkabane’s actions.
Clear as Nkabane’s transgressions were, Ramaphosa did nothing. Nkabane went to parliament and lied that a panel had recommended the names of the board chairs to her. The advocate she named as chair of this advisory panel said there was no way he was part of such a thing. Others, including members of her staff, said they were not part of it either.
Ramaphosa did nothing.
Now, this week, our dear president finally did what he should have done three months ago: he announced a new minister of higher education.
We are supposed to be elated that he has finally acted. But we cannot be, and we should not be happy at all. Ramaphosa is now universally derided as a spineless leader because even in matters where it is crystal clear that there has been wrongdoing, he prevaricates, he consults, he bites his nails and he wastes time. The idea of “striking while the iron is hot” does not seem to visit his office.
There are consequences to this. For three months numerous government critics have used Nkabane as an example of a corrupt government that runs on cronyism. You can’t blame them. The ANC sat quietly while Nkabane chewed through a parliamentary hearing and made it clear to MPs — including the ANC’s own members — that she had protection from on high.
The longer this defiance continued the more the country’s reputation took a knock, the more the populace continues to lose faith in politics and political players and the more fractious and fragile a society we become. This is why people don’t vote: they can see the system is rigged in favour of the powerful.
One of the factors that has been sad to watch is how some corrupt elements in the ANC have been going on about how Ramaphosa should not move against Nkabane because there needs to be someone from KZN in the cabinet. This is not just ridiculous, but also dangerous. If there isn’t an ANC KZN player in the role does this mean we are all now being threatened with ... what exactly? A repeat of the July 2021 riots?
The reason anyone would make such a daft argument is that Ramaphosa’s lack of decisiveness has projected weakness. At times when he must act decisively, he seeks a committee and a commission to do the job for him.
This is a man who was deputy president of the ANC from 2012 to 2017. Surely he had time to come up with his programme at that time? Why does he need so many task teams and commissions to decide? Why does he need so much time to fire a corrupt incompetent like Nkabane?
If Ramaphosa were serious about clean government, he would be forging ahead with finding out how these individuals nearly got appointed. He hasn’t. Instead, he has appointed one of Nkabane’s nominees, former KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube (who was named chair of the banking Seta board before the scheme was scuppered), as the deputy minister of higher education & training.
If Nkabane could not look after Dube-Ncube, then Ramaphosa has done it. Have no doubt that the rest of the failed Seta board chairs will also be appointed, very quickly, to other positions for which they are not qualified.
Before long Nkabane herself will be back in a powerful position, doing exactly what she has done in the higher education portfolio.
JUSTICE MALALA: The damage has already been done, Cyril
Dilly-dallying about corruption further weakens South Africa’s standing and disillusions voters
