JUSTICE MALALA: Crime and not much punishment
Mbeki showed ethical backbone in dumping Zuma 20 years ago — but as we’ve seen with Mchunu, Ramaphosa is made of far more wishy-washy stuff
17 July 2025 - 05:00
Why was disgraced police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave and not, as they put it in the ANC, “relieved of his duties”?
South Africa deserves an answer to this question. It makes no sense that a man who has lied to parliament at least once about his dodgy associates, and who summarily shut down a police task team, is still drawing a minister’s salary and undermining trust in the criminal justice system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.