JUSTICE MALALA: To save the SAPS, first destroy it
The police service is in need of such a thorough detox that we have to rebuild it from scratch, but our politicians are not up to the challenge
10 July 2025 - 05:00
In thinking about the national security crisis that South Africa faces right now, it would be easy to reach for old tools to make sense of, and perhaps fix, this new challenge. That would be a mistake. None of the old ways will work.
The South African Police Service is at its weakest institutionally and its standing in society is destroyed. This is an organisation that is categorically a failure. Only 10% of reported murders result in a conviction. In 2022/2023, there were 27,494 murders and 2,982 convictions, according to the government’s own figures...
