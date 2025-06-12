JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa is a man without a plan
Ramaphosa is a nice guy, but he gets nothing done and South Africa can’t afford that
12 June 2025 - 05:00
Most political leaders make it clear, early in their terms in office, what their real agenda is — and then use their powers to pursue that goal.
FW de Klerk wanted to relieve white South Africa of the self-imposed burden of the unjust, unworkable and criminal system of apartheid. On February 2 1990, within months of taking power, De Klerk struck down apartheid laws and unbanned the ANC and other organisations. In 1994 he oversaw the peaceful transition from apartheid dictatorship to democracy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.