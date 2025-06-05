JUSTICE MALALA: ANC’s ideological road to ruin
Gwede Mantashe digs a hole for the mining industry; Motsoaledi mangles medical aid
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Here we go again.
The ANC-led government is stepping into the boxing ring — again — with yet another key sector of the economy. This new fight underlines, for the umpteenth time, that the ANC is far too concerned with useless, outdated and self-serving ideological battles to be entrusted with breathing new life into this ailing economy. We are witnessing the ANC administer the kiss of death to an industry when it should be doing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. ..
