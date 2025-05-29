JUSTICE MALALA: The real battle to be fought is at home
The latest unemployment figures are so shocking that the president should be ashamed to show his face in public knowing that half the people of his country is without jobs
29 May 2025 - 05:00
A week and half after the Rumble in the Oval Office, it is still worth saying that we should be grateful for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership at this tough time. His numerous detractors can bang on as much as they like; the man was cool as a cucumber under the terrible attack of falsehoods by US President Donald Trump.
We have Ramaphosa and billionaire businessman Johann Rupert to thank for speaking sense in what was a depressingly unserious and unhinged meeting. Listening to the leader of the free world freewheel through a series of lies left you questioning where humanity was headed...
