JUSTICE MALALA: Seta boards saved from last grab at the loot
Lightweight minister fails in bid to put billions into the hands of ANC cronies
22 May 2025 - 05:00
There is a sneaky little ANC tradition that started in 2009 with the rise of Jacob Zuma to the presidency of South Africa. It is what the Nigerians call “political godfatherism” and it has continued into the era of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Here’s how it started and how it works. To eject Thabo Mbeki in 2007, Zuma made deals to grant power and access to a variety of factions, interest groups and individuals...
