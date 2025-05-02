JUSTICE MALALA: Why the GNU needs a reset
The problem isn’t Enoch Godongwana — it’s out-of-touch and lackadaisical Cyril Ramaphosa
02 May 2025 - 05:00
There is an almost unbearable cacophony of voices screaming for finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s head. He must go, they clamour, and he must go now. But these calls don’t make sense.
We now need to confront the fact that ministers can be hired and fired in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government and yet nothing will change. Kick out Godongwana and replace him with a genius, and things will toddle on the same...
