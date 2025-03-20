JUSTICE MALALA: Could a Van be the right new ambassador to deal with the Don?
A kortbroek or a langbroek might be the answer as envoy to DC
If President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about making headway with US President Donald Trump and his administration, then he has little choice: he must pick either Marthinus van Schalkwyk or Marthinus van Schalkwyk as ambassador. Either one will do. Either one is qualified. Either one has a better chance of opening the doors of power in Washington than anyone else South Africa has available.
It’s a bit confusing, I know. Let me explain. When conditions change, an astute leader changes their strategy, tactics and even personnel. When Trump won the election in November, it was clear that a tectonic shift had happened in world relations. Even before he ascended to power, and going by his first term from 2016 to 2020, any decent analyst at the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) in Pretoria could have predicted that major pain was on the way for South Africa...
