HOME AND ABROAD
JUSTICE MALALA: Fuse for a vat of TNT
That Ramaphosa and Godongwana are still thinking of even a teeny-weeny VAT hike shows how divorced they are from the gatvol reality
06 March 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana seem hellbent on pushing ahead with a VAT increase despite the rebellion by the ANC’s coalition partners. The two seem to believe that South African taxpayers will allow the government to shove its hands even deeper into their pockets without protest. They are playing with fire.
If we have a VAT hike — even one that is “just 0.75 percentage points” — citizens will revolt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.