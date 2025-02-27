JUSTICE MALALA: What the ANC forgets
The party can no longer run the government alone, pretend that citizens and business are a piggy bank or ignore what VAT hikes did elsewhere
Deputy finance minister David Masondo posted a bunch of lovely pictures on social media on Sunday. In the pictures Masondo is seen alongside finance minister Enoch Godongwana, director-general of the National Treasury Duncan Pieterse and Reserve Bank communications chief Thoraya Pandy. They are on a walkabout through the Cape Town International Convention Centre, venue of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, which is taking place this week.
Nowhere in the pictures do you see Ashor Sarupen, the other deputy minister of finance. Look, it could be that he was there. The centre is a huge venue. It could be that he was checking out the other side of the place. Or that he is on other manoeuvres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.