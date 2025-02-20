JUSTICE MALALA: Why parties are splitting — and vanishing
Ramaphosa, Malema and Zuma face headaches, with support likely to splinter further ahead of local government and national elections
20 February 2025 - 05:00
The ANC, all 113 years of it, is descending further into factions and rivalries. That becomes interesting only when one you consider that Julius Malema’s EFF and former president Jacob Zuma’s family business-cum-political party, the MK Party, are also fighting internal wars.
These three parties are factions of the same organisation — Thabo Mbeki’s ANC of 2007. These factions are splitting into even smaller cells. Out of these three organisations there is now a real possibility of further splits and the formation of new parties ahead of the 2026 local elections and through to the 2029 national elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.