JUSTICE MALALA: Send this idea into orbit
It’s a slippery slope if we start making exceptions for Elon Musk when it comes to applying BEE requirements and other laws
13 February 2025 - 05:00
If you value your wealth, then you must rage against the possibility of South Africa striking a “special deal” for Elon Musk’s companies to invest in the country without complying with BEE rules.
The relatively new and highly respected US news platform Semafor reported on Monday that South African government officials are mulling the idea of a workaround for Musk’s companies so they don’t have to comply with the rules that every South African entity is subject to. A proposal on the table is to use an “equity equivalent” option, such as social investment, Semafor said...
