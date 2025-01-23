HOME AND ABROAD
JUSTICE MALALA: Why Trump is tiptoeing around China
For all his threats, newly inaugurated President Donald Trump is afraid of the big red dragon
There are two big takeaways from US President Donald Trump’s first day in office this week. First, he is going to give policymakers, businesspeople, political leaders and anyone who cares about global affairs a fair bit of whiplash as we all try to follow the multitude of initiatives he is pursuing, or changing his mind about. Second, and most importantly, is that despite all his bluster, the man is afraid of China.
Any analysis of Trump’s journey to the White House will indicate that he was gearing up for major action on China. But when the moment came for him to act, Trump caved. Time will now tell whether he is a coward, a politician who speaks with a forked tongue, or a deeply misunderstood man...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.