JUSTICE MALALA: Where to look for signs of South Africa in the future
The ANC has lost society. Now the focus must be on the GNU
If you want to know where South Africa is headed economically and politically, forget the ANC. If anything shows that the party’s ability to shape and implement policy has almost totally collapsed, it is its annual January 8 celebrations.
If you were an investor interested in South Africa’s policy direction in 2005, you would have rushed to the FM’s first edition of the year to glean what the party’s annual January 8 statement had said — and meant. It would have been a prudent move because the ANC dominated the government with a 70% majority and its then president, Thabo Mbeki, had the admirable habit of implementing many of his party’s policies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.