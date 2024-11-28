JUSTICE MALALA: Is Ramaphosa in danger of becoming a one-trick pony?
By continually shifting deadlines Ramaphosa is employing the same tactics he used against the National Party. But now he could be endangering the GNU
28 November 2024 - 05:00
There are two crucial deadlines looming for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government of national unity (GNU) in the next 20 days. They could spell trouble if they are not met.
Now, those of us who toil away in the private sector know that deadlines are something to be taken seriously. They creep up on you. If you don’t deliver on them you will lose money, reputation, trust and customers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.