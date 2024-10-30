JUSTICE MALALA: Godongwana holds a strong hand
In the midst of the ANC’s weakness, the finance minister has an excellent chance to do good things with the budgets
Enoch Godongwana could very well be the most fortunate finance minister in the world right now. He has huge fiscal risks to navigate and resolve but, at the same time, he has the political stars aligning for him to do what has been impossible up to now. It is up to him, and his boss President Cyril Ramaphosa, to muster the courage “to do or die”.
If he plays his cards right, and if he takes the chances before him with courage and steadfastness, he might be able to replicate and perhaps even better the 5%-6% economic growth levels set by Trevor Manuel in the 2000s. If he accelerates the reforms he has been part of formulating since 2018, he could be spoken of in the glowing terms many of us have used for the Manuel-Thabo Mbeki-Tito Mboweni triumvirate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.