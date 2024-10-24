HOME AND ABROAD
JUSTICE MALALA: SACP snipes at GNU while leaders enjoy gravy train ride
Despite the party’s constant yapping at the ANC’s heels, many in its leadership are supping at the GNU’s generous table
Last week I was invited to take part in a television show to debate with the SACP’s Alex Mashilo. It started at 6.15am. Mashilo is not a fool like me; he joined the debate from the comfort of his home office via Zoom. We were supposed to talk about the SACP sniping at the ANC over its coalition with the DA and its formation of the government of national unity (GNU).
Halfway through the debate, I felt exhausted. What exactly was I doing debating with the SACP, when it had never contested an election and had stood by for years, aiding and abetting the ANC while South Africa hit the skids? This is an organisation that had campaigned for Jacob Zuma when he was accused of corruption, and had stood silent in the state capture years until the very last moment when, out of expediency, it reluctantly joined the anti-Zuma brigade. Today it classifies Zuma’s MK Party, which rejects our constitution and wants to send young girls who fall pregnant to Robben Island, as “progressive”......
