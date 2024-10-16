JUSTICE MALALA: De Lille’s ludicrous plan for tourism police
Tourists don’t need a cop on their shoulder; the entire country needs protection
The Centre for Development & Enterprise’s Ann Bernstein said recently that the government of national unity (GNU) “provides some protection against government doing something really stupid or negative for the economy”. Bernstein is almost always right on the economy but, oh boy, she clearly hasn’t been listening to the folks at the ministry of tourism.
Despite being in the GNU, the tourism ministry folks have reheated the proposal to launch a specialised police unit to protect tourists. No-one in the GNU has yet been kind enough to take tourism minister Patricia de Lille aside and gently dissuade her of this absurd “idea”, if such it is. The whole thing is so desperate and so illogical that you wonder what exactly they are doing, let alone thinking, at the ministry. Rape, murder, hijacking and every category of crime you can think of has been at crisis levels for decades — and we want to protect tourists...
