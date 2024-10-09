JUSTICE MALALA: What happens after Ramaphosa?
There is a troubling lack of credible successors for the president. Realistically, he will become an onlooker in the ANC by the end of 2026
President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have a new lease of life. If he is not in Beijing signing agreements with President Xi Jinping he is in New York proclaiming South Africa’s “second miracle”. If he is not in Joburg renewing his partnership with business leaders he is in Maseru celebrating the country’s history and talking water supply.
The government of national unity (GNU) and its early rewards — rand appreciation, business confidence ticking up, positive news on Eskom and at home affairs — seem to have energised the president. He must be even more enthused by news that the Social Research Foundation, which polled the May 29 election results accurately, is finding that the ANC is seeing increasing support on the back of the GNU agreement...
