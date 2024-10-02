JUSTICE MALALA: Greed trumps GNU in Tshwane
Why did Mashaba engineer this coalition coup? The answer is simple: leaders without principle
02 October 2024 - 06:00
The perpetual uncertainty in our politics arises from the fact that we are led by people who believe in nothing, who stand for nothing, and who will never rise to any position of consequence except to continue as the unethical windbags they are today.
Standing on principle is something you cannot discuss with them, for principles and spines they do not have. Discussing a vision of what our country will look like in 20 or 50 years is impossible, because all they can think about is what position they can get today to line their pockets now...
